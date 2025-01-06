The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share booty-bumping victory photo for NFL season end

The star couple finally gets to slow down after a busy season in both of their worlds.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are celebrating the end of the NFL regular season with good vibes through and through. And it appears they busted a move on the field after a big win.

Jonathan Owens
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens mystify in all-black fits for date night

Biles arrived to Lambeau Field, where the Chicago Bears took on the Green Bay Packers, to support her Bears safety husband from the stand. She was wearing a simple yet cutesy jersey — a white shirt with Owens’ number, 36, in brown lettering — making for a minimalistic, one-of-a-kind look. During the game, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist posed for a mirror selfie with a friend, and shared it to her Instagram Story, along with a video of the two celebrating a Bears win.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles poses for a mirror selfie in a simple Jonathan Owens jersey on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2025 / Simone Biles / Instagram


The Bears ended their regular season with a 24-22 win against the Packers, bringing their final standing to 5-12. Granted, this wasn’t the most remarkable season for the Bears, but a win is a win, and the star couple appeared to be happy after today’s game.

RELATED: Jonathan Owens' reaction to Simone Biles' sheer premiere dress says it all

Owens himself took to his own Instagram page to drop a carousel of photos highlighting the past season, which marked his seventh in the NFL. In one photo, Biles and Owens appear to be hip-bumping in a celebratory fashion.

Published
