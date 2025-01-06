Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share booty-bumping victory photo for NFL season end
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are celebrating the end of the NFL regular season with good vibes through and through. And it appears they busted a move on the field after a big win.
Biles arrived to Lambeau Field, where the Chicago Bears took on the Green Bay Packers, to support her Bears safety husband from the stand. She was wearing a simple yet cutesy jersey — a white shirt with Owens’ number, 36, in brown lettering — making for a minimalistic, one-of-a-kind look. During the game, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist posed for a mirror selfie with a friend, and shared it to her Instagram Story, along with a video of the two celebrating a Bears win.
The Bears ended their regular season with a 24-22 win against the Packers, bringing their final standing to 5-12. Granted, this wasn’t the most remarkable season for the Bears, but a win is a win, and the star couple appeared to be happy after today’s game.
Owens himself took to his own Instagram page to drop a carousel of photos highlighting the past season, which marked his seventh in the NFL. In one photo, Biles and Owens appear to be hip-bumping in a celebratory fashion.
