The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles seduces in all-black furry fit for elevator selfie

The Olympic gymnast is keeping warm this winter, stunning in a noir look complete with elegant accessories.

Alex Gonzalez

Simone Biles hangs out on the sidelines to see husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
Simone Biles hangs out on the sidelines to see husband Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simone Biles is keeping warm this winter, and looking damn good while doing so.

RELATED: Simone Biles matches Jonathan Owens Bears energy with festive fit

Today, the seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast dropped a new selfie on her Instagram Story. Biles was in an elevator which, much like her fashions, were going up a level.

In the reflective selfie, Biles is wearing a black coat with matching leggings and high heels. Her look is complete with a sleek black Chanel clutch and a furry hat.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles and her fashions rise to the next level in a dazzling new elevator selfie / Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles has been having fun with her fashions lately. During Thanksgiving weekend, she debuted a shorter bob, while rocking some cozy sweats. In the days since, she’s been rocking new braids, which she showed off in a bikini selfie taken last week while in Miami. It was during this same trip when Biles attended events for Audemars Piguet. During the festivities, she posed for photos with Serena Williams, as well as model Winnie Harlow — and upon sharing these photos, fans couldn’t help but notice major height differences between 4-foot-8 Biles and these women.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens pop pink champagne in cozy bed clip

But still, it looks like Biles has been fun. As evidenced by a photo carousel from the Audemars Piguet, she engaged in some “goated conversations” with some of the greats in the realm of sports and fashion.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Simone Biles 2024
Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles watches practice before the game against between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit

Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game

Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal

Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion