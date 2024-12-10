Simone Biles seduces in all-black furry fit for elevator selfie
Simone Biles is keeping warm this winter, and looking damn good while doing so.
RELATED: Simone Biles matches Jonathan Owens Bears energy with festive fit
Today, the seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast dropped a new selfie on her Instagram Story. Biles was in an elevator which, much like her fashions, were going up a level.
In the reflective selfie, Biles is wearing a black coat with matching leggings and high heels. Her look is complete with a sleek black Chanel clutch and a furry hat.
Biles has been having fun with her fashions lately. During Thanksgiving weekend, she debuted a shorter bob, while rocking some cozy sweats. In the days since, she’s been rocking new braids, which she showed off in a bikini selfie taken last week while in Miami. It was during this same trip when Biles attended events for Audemars Piguet. During the festivities, she posed for photos with Serena Williams, as well as model Winnie Harlow — and upon sharing these photos, fans couldn’t help but notice major height differences between 4-foot-8 Biles and these women.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens pop pink champagne in cozy bed clip
But still, it looks like Biles has been fun. As evidenced by a photo carousel from the Audemars Piguet, she engaged in some “goated conversations” with some of the greats in the realm of sports and fashion.
