Ciara’s crazy furry black boots are perfect Steelers fit against Eagles

The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson rocks a crazy new look while having an epic night hanging with icons in NYC.

Ciara wearing an outfit by Grace Ling arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.
Ciara wearing an outfit by Grace Ling arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Ciara had to ditch husband Russell Wilson and the kids for a legendary night in New York City.

The singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback missed Wilson’s team Christmas party where her kids had a great time hanging with dad and Santa in some sweet photos Wilson shared on social media.

She at least didn’t miss her daughter’s first birthday this week when Amora turned, 1, where Ciara posted the cutest baby growth photos, while dad penned the most heartfelt message.

RELATED: Ciara drops ‘SassCi’ fit that has Russell Wilson saying ‘see u in a lil bit…’

Ciara, 39, also had a good excuse to miss the night in Pittsburgh for Kim Kardashian’s event in New York City for the grand opening of her SKIMS flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

Ciara, who took photos and received a sweet message from Paris Hilton, also posed with Kim herself in a epic photo (even with the awkward background) with Ciara rocking the perfect furry black boots with the leather coat and miniskirt in what would be the perfect Steelers fit to distract the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Ciara and Kim Kardashian
Ciara/Instgram

Ciara also posted other pictures on her Instagram hanging out with icons like Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and LaLa, among others.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Ciara certainly knows how to bring the fire with her fits, so no matter what she wears on Sunday for the big showdown, you know it will be a stunner.

