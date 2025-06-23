Aaron Rodgers still never seen with secret wife Brittani despite wedding ring
Does Aaron Rodgers actually have a new wife?
It has been more questions than answers with the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's love life, formerly engaged to actress Shailene Woodley along with famously dating Danica Patrick, after the Green Bay Packers legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer dropped the bombshell at minicamp that he had indeed gotten married to a secret wife named Brittani for a "couple of months."
Since then, the new Mrs. Rodgers has remained elusive, to the point where media outlets have still been unable to find an official marriage license, and now that the Steelers mandatory portion of minicamp is over, it would have been safe to assume that the four-time NFL MVP would be spending some quality time with her.
The New York Post is reporting with exclusive photo evidence that while Rodgers, 41, had a great time with his puppy and a buddy on the beach in Malibu, a fancy beach town for the rich and fabulous near Los Angeles, as well as a long three-hour workout session, the Steelers QB1 was living the bachelor life despite still sporting a wedding ring.
Pittsburgh fans don't care if it's a Manti Te'o situation or not, as long as the ex-Jets signal caller can find that Tom Brady-like Tampa Bay Buccaneers magic for a Super Bowl run with the NFL's other Titletown, USA.
