Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley looks eerily similar to dad dominating sport
Riley Curry is no longer that little girl dancing at games and taking over her dad Stephen Curry’s press conferences.
The daughter of the Golden State Warriors superstar is now 12 years old and almost as tall as her NBA father.
She’s still dancing as seen with mom Ayesha at a game this past season, but no longer as we knew her when she went viral as a little kid.
She’s still mimicking dad’s moves, however. Now with her height, she’s a volleyball player and a good one, too. At the USA Volleyball Girls 10-13 Junior National Championship she let her Steph Curry intensity out that was captured perfectly.
Yea, we’ve seen that look before form her 37-year-old, four-time NBA champion dad.
Riley looks like she’s going to be another star Curry athlete, and she’s certainly not done growing. Now almost a teenager in July, Riley is one of Steph and Ayesha’s four kids with Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai, now 1.
She may not be the adorable little girl anymore, but Riley Curry is definitely just like her dad as an athlete.
