The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley looks eerily similar to dad dominating sport

Riley’s no longer that viral little girl at Golden State Warriors games, but she’s certainly still mimicking her NBA star dad.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Riley Curry is no longer that little girl dancing at games and taking over her dad Stephen Curry’s press conferences.

The daughter of the Golden State Warriors superstar is now 12 years old and almost as tall as her NBA father.

She’s still dancing as seen with mom Ayesha at a game this past season, but no longer as we knew her when she went viral as a little kid.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing show

She’s still mimicking dad’s moves, however. Now with her height, she’s a volleyball player and a good one, too. At the USA Volleyball Girls 10-13 Junior National Championship she let her Steph Curry intensity out that was captured perfectly.

RELATED: Stephen Curry puts game face on in amazing date photo with wife Ayesha

Yea, we’ve seen that look before form her 37-year-old, four-time NBA champion dad.

Steph Curr
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Riley looks like she’s going to be another star Curry athlete, and she’s certainly not done growing. Now almost a teenager in July, Riley is one of Steph and Ayesha’s four kids with Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai, now 1.

Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She may not be the adorable little girl anymore, but Riley Curry is definitely just like her dad as an athlete.

Riley Curry
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships