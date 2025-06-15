Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing the show
Stephen Curry has been enjoying his offseason with his family. The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar, Ayesha Curry, paid tribute to Steph the dad on Father’s Day Sunday with the most adorable post. It was his new baby boy Cai, however, who stole the show.
The 37-year-old Steph was unable to finish the second round of the playoffs with a hamstring injury, ending the Warriors’ chances at getting him a fifth ring this season. With more time off than he had hoped for, he’s been seen in full super-dad mode for baby Cai’s 1st birthday, and then on a family trip where 12-year-old Riley showed she’s almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and hanging with Ayesha while going fanboy at a Benson Boone concert and shirtless with her while flexing on a beach.
On dad’s big day, Ayesha, 35, penned him an amazing note: “The best and then some. We love @stephencurry30 so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I) and it is such a blessing to watch. He's really something special and there's no other way to say it. Happy Father's Day to my @stephencurry30.”
And then dropped these adorable photos (scroll through):
Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and now have four kids: Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai.
Happy Father’s Day to the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry, and to all the dads out there.
