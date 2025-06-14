Stephen Curry puts game face on in amazing date photo with wife Ayesha
Stephen Curry is in full offseason mode hanging with family and especially having a good time with wife Ayesha. She shared a new photo of them where his wife since 2011 gushed over him while he had his game face on.
The Golden State Warriors superstar had his season end earlier than he wanted when a hamstring knocked him and the team out of the second round of the playoffs. At least it’s giving the 37-year-old four-time NBA champ more time with his wife and kids.
RELATED: Stephen Curry stunningly shorter than MrBeast surprising his son Canon
He was seen going all fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert at BottleRock in Napa, California, where Ayesha crushed him in a cowboy fit, and then flexing next to her shirtless on a beach.
Ayesha shared some more adorable family photos, too, like Steph going into dad mode on baby Cai’s first birthday, and 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as pops now.
In her most recent post Ayesha went glam with Steph putting on a serious pose like he does not he court for the camera. She wrote, “My babbbbby @stephencurry30.”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai pics getting kisses from Canon
They have that chemistry going like Steph does on the court with his teammates. The couple has been together since teenagers in North Carolina and have four kids now with Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai.
While they look adorable together, Ayesha crushed him with her next fit she shared.
Now, she’s the one doing the pose. It’s good to see mom and dad getting some time together after all those years.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities