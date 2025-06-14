The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry puts game face on in amazing date photo with wife Ayesha

Steph is enjoying the offseason with his family, but looks ready to play ball in his latest pic.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is in full offseason mode hanging with family and especially having a good time with wife Ayesha. She shared a new photo of them where his wife since 2011 gushed over him while he had his game face on.

The Golden State Warriors superstar had his season end earlier than he wanted when a hamstring knocked him and the team out of the second round of the playoffs. At least it’s giving the 37-year-old four-time NBA champ more time with his wife and kids.

The Curry family
The Curry family / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry stunningly shorter than MrBeast surprising his son Canon

He was seen going all fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert at BottleRock in Napa, California, where Ayesha crushed him in a cowboy fit, and then flexing next to her shirtless on a beach.

Ayesha shared some more adorable family photos, too, like Steph going into dad mode on baby Cai’s first birthday, and 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as pops now.

In her most recent post Ayesha went glam with Steph putting on a serious pose like he does not he court for the camera. She wrote, “My babbbbby @stephencurry30.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai pics getting kisses from Canon

They have that chemistry going like Steph does on the court with his teammates. The couple has been together since teenagers in North Carolina and have four kids now with Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai.

While they look adorable together, Ayesha crushed him with her next fit she shared.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Now, she’s the one doing the pose. It’s good to see mom and dad getting some time together after all those years.

NBA WAG Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry / Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships