Steph Curry is best dad for donning unflattering ‘bad guy’ costume with Ayesha, kids
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry celebrated Halloween with their four children in epic fashion.
Earlier this week, Ayesha and Steph introduced the world to baby Cai in rare public photos since he was born in May, while Ayesha last week already dressed up once for Steph’s sister Sydel’s birthday wearing her best “Dirty 30” fit.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star was a good sport on Halloween with his entire family, playing the bad guy Bowser from Super Mario Brothers/Mario Kart in an unflattering costume as other members of the family got to be the heroes. Steph posted the epic family photo and captioned it, “It’s a meeeeeee. Wahoo!”
While Steph, 36, played the villain, Ayesha, 35, and daughter Ryan, 9, seem to both be wearing different Princess Peach costumes (although mom’s a queen), while son Canon, 6, is dressed as Mario, and new baby Caius Chair as Luigi. Even Reza the dog got into the photo as a turtle shell. Riley, 12, the oldest child is on the far left in an unidentified look.
Here’s a close look at Ayesha she later posted with the 🍑 emojis for Princess Peach.
This photo is proof Steph is not a “bad guy” and a great dad.
Steph and Ayesha met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since.
Like his game on the court, Steph has a beautiful family off of it.
