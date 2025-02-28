Steph Curry’s mom gets emotional with epic Warriors gift after his 56-point game
Stephen Curry looked like the best player in the NBA again on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors All-Star dropped 56 on the Orlando Magic, and while the talk will be about his game, he had another winning moment after it with his mom Sonya Curry.
Steph, 36, is still playing at an extremely high level and talks about his decline may have been premature. After all, he dominated the final two games of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to get Team USA the gold medal, and he’s still averaging 23.3 point per game on the season.
Against the Magic, he was electric, knocking down 12 for 19 on 3s and 16 of 25 overall shots while reminding the league the Chef is still cookin’. After the jaw-dropping game, Curry had a sweet moment with mom when he called for “Mama” and threw his game-worn jersey to her on his way to the locker room. Her face was priceless.
What a great gift and a great moment between the mother and son.
Steph’s mom and dad Dell Curry were married for for 33 years before divorcing in 2021. He has brother Seth Curry, 34, and Sydel Curry, 30.
No doubt Mama was proud being at the game and getting an unexpected gift.
