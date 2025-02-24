Steph Curry, son Canon share rare public moment at Andre Iguodala jersey retirement
Stephen Curry is busy in the middle of basketball season, but is getting in some quality family time when he can. On Sunday, Steph had some adorable father-son time in a rare public moment with his six-year-old Canon.
Steph, 36, has spent lots of time with wife Ayesha, 35, during the NBA All-Star break for the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area, where they attended the weekend festivities with Ayesha in an “uncomfortable” fit and the two had an epic reaction to Max McClung’s winning dunk. They were able to get away for a quick Cabo trip as well where Ayesha stunned in a black bikini.
RELATED: Steph Curry trolls Ayesha Curry haters for backlash over relationship comments
Why Ayesha is usually he one showing off the sweet family moments like new baby Caius on a hike, and the girls Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, in Toronto for a Taylor Swift concert, Canon was sitting with dad on the court for former Warriors star Andre Igoudala’s No. 9 jersey retirement ceremony at the Chase Center Sunday after dad and Golden State defeated the Dallas Mavericks.
RELATED: Cameron Brink's mom gushes over Ayesha Curry's Cabo bikini stunners
Cameras caught Steph and Canon doing an elaborate and cute handshake together.
Those are memories Canon will take with him forever sitting with his dad and have a moment in public together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock