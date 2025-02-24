The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry, son Canon share rare public moment at Andre Iguodala jersey retirement

The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his six-year-old boy have some adorable father-son time.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks during the Andre Iguodala jersey retirement ceremony at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks during the Andre Iguodala jersey retirement ceremony at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is busy in the middle of basketball season, but is getting in some quality family time when he can. On Sunday, Steph had some adorable father-son time in a rare public moment with his six-year-old Canon.

Steph, 36, has spent lots of time with wife Ayesha, 35, during the NBA All-Star break for the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area, where they attended the weekend festivities with Ayesha in an “uncomfortable” fit and the two had an epic reaction to Max McClung’s winning dunk. They were able to get away for a quick Cabo trip as well where Ayesha stunned in a black bikini.

Canon, Ayesha, Cai, and Steph
Canon, Ayesha, Cai, and Steph / Stephen Curry/Instagram

Why Ayesha is usually he one showing off the sweet family moments like new baby Caius on a hike, and the girls Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, in Toronto for a Taylor Swift concert, Canon was sitting with dad on the court for former Warriors star Andre Igoudala’s No. 9 jersey retirement ceremony at the Chase Center Sunday after dad and Golden State defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph with Ryan, Ayesha, Canon and Riley
Steph with Ryan, Ayesha, Canon and Riley / Stephen Curry/Instagram

Cameras caught Steph and Canon doing an elaborate and cute handshake together.

Those are memories Canon will take with him forever sitting with his dad and have a moment in public together.

Stephen Curry
Steph and Canon / Stephen Curry/Instagram

