Steph Curry’s mom shares huge family reunion photo for game vs brother Seth
It was a big day for the Curry family on Monday night as brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry faced off, but it was even bigger because it was in their home state of North Carolina. Steph and Seth’s mom Sonya Curry captured a giant family photo after the game that they’ll always remember.
While Steph’s Golden State Warriors went on to win 119-101 over Seth’s Charlotte Hornets, it wasn’t about who won or lost for the family, but getting to see both brothers play and get together was the ultimate win. Sonya posted that exact sentiment:
“Great time as always in Charlotte for the Curry men showdown!!! It's a win-win for me - I can't lose Lol!! ❤️ It's always a great time for friends and family to get together. Shoutout to the @spectrumcenter security staff that went over and beyond for us and made us comfortable. We appreciate you!”
She followed it up with the big family photo.
Seth, 34, is on the left, while Steph, 36, is center in the back. Can you quickly spot them?
Steph went to Davidson College, while Seth was a Duke Blue Devils player under the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
It was a great family reunion and an epic photo Sonya posted.
