Steph Curry's 6-year-old son Canon rocks sweet cowboy boots on playground

The Golden State Warriors All-Star’s wife Ayesha takes the most adorable photo of the couple’s “coolest” son.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry was busy wowing at Madison Square Garden in yet another win over the New York Knicks, his wife Ayesha Curry was back home with the kids and posted an adorable playdate with son Canon at the park.

Canon, 6, is the couple’s fourth child with Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and baby Caius, who was born in May. Ayesha just showed a rare glimpse of Cai on an adorable hike hang while Steph had a dad-son moment with Canon at Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement ceremony.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, family Christmas photo
The Curry family on Christmas / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Steph Curry trolls Ayesha Curry haters for backlash over relationship comments

Ayesha, 35, and Steph, 36, spent the All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area together where she crushed him in an “uncomfortable” skintight fit, and then the two jetted off to Cabo for a quick getaway where she showed off her string bikini next to him.

While Steph is currently on the road trip where he just almost notched a triple-double with 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds vs. the Knicks, Ayesha had a date night hang with actress Lindsay Lohan for the Oscars. From there, it was back to mom mode at the park with Canon where Ayesha wrote on Instagram, “The coolest. My good yute.”

Canon Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares amazing 19-year-old baby face Steph pic as college sweethearts

Those are some cool cowboy boots Canon is rocking, but you’d think he’d be going with some Curry’s like Adam Sandler at the Oscars. Hey, Canon apparently gets his fashion sense from mom.

Riley Curry and Canon Curry
Riley Curry and Canon Curry / Ayesha Curry

Regardless of the shoes, Dad no doubt loved seeing this photo while he’s away.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

