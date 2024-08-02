SI

Stephen Curry Makes Trick Shots Look Easy at Team USA Practice

Three trick shots for Curry. Easy.

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA is off to a 2-0 start in Olympics group play after wins against Serbia and South Sudan. With a game against Puerto Rico coming up on Saturday, the vibes are pretty good despite Steve Kerr's rotations leading to players sitting for entire games (first Jayson Tatum, then Joel Embiid. And that means it's the perfect time to post a video of Stephen Curry goofing around and making some trick shots.

USA Basketball posted this clip of Curry making three long shots off one bounce. He throws it up and turns around and still has time to watch it fall through the hoop.

This is obviously why LeBron James was so excited to play with Curry.

He makes it look so easy. Which is why it's a little surprising to see him go 1-for-9 from the field in an actual game like he did against South Sudan. If he struggles again and Team USA isn't in a close game he might have to resort to bouncing it in during games.

It certainly wouldn't be the worst shot of the tournament for the men's team.

