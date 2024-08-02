SI

USA Table Tennis Team Visited Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry at Basketball Practice

The epic crossover continues.

Liam McKeone

Anthony Edwards greets USA table tennis team members
Anthony Edwards greets USA table tennis team members /
In this story:

One of the more fun aspects of the Olympics is getting to see the world's greatest athletes in all sorts of different professions interact with one another. The Paris Games delivered on that front, particularly in regards to Team USA basketball and women's table tennis. Anthony Edwards, one of the more charismatic characters dotting the basketball roster, showed up to a table tennis match to support the American women's side last week and had a grand time.

On Friday, the table tennis team returned the favor. They grabbed some folding chairs and posted up at basketball practice, where Edwards and Stephen Curry were captured on camera wandering over to greet them. It was a really cool crossover.

The table tennis team was clearly thrilled to meet the superstar NBA duo, but Edwards and Curry seemed equally as excited to meet them. Which probably doesn't happen often for those two as a pair of the most famous faces in America right now.

Evidence on that front: Curry got his paddle signed by the squad.

Starstruck on both sides. What a moment.

The basketball team will take on Puerto Rico on Sunday for their final group stage match, while the table tennis team will take on Germany on August 6.

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Olympics