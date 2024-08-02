USA Table Tennis Team Visited Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry at Basketball Practice
One of the more fun aspects of the Olympics is getting to see the world's greatest athletes in all sorts of different professions interact with one another. The Paris Games delivered on that front, particularly in regards to Team USA basketball and women's table tennis. Anthony Edwards, one of the more charismatic characters dotting the basketball roster, showed up to a table tennis match to support the American women's side last week and had a grand time.
On Friday, the table tennis team returned the favor. They grabbed some folding chairs and posted up at basketball practice, where Edwards and Stephen Curry were captured on camera wandering over to greet them. It was a really cool crossover.
The table tennis team was clearly thrilled to meet the superstar NBA duo, but Edwards and Curry seemed equally as excited to meet them. Which probably doesn't happen often for those two as a pair of the most famous faces in America right now.
Evidence on that front: Curry got his paddle signed by the squad.
Starstruck on both sides. What a moment.
The basketball team will take on Puerto Rico on Sunday for their final group stage match, while the table tennis team will take on Germany on August 6.