Steph Curry trolls Ayesha Curry haters for backlash over relationship comments
Ayesha Curry came under fire this weekend after comments she made about her relationship with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry after her words in a recent interview were twisted.
She said that her relationship with the NBA superstar comes before being parents, but there was a reason for her comment. Ayesha says by focusing on their relationship, she and Steph can be two happy people in the house raising their children: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and and 9-month-old son Caius.
"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents," Ayesha told PEOPLE. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first."
But the internet did what the internet does, and began ripping Ayesha for not putting her children over her husband. Steph, being the jokester that he is, responded to the haters with a not-so-subtle troll while showing off a homecooked meal by Ayesha on Instagram.
He was showing off some crab mac 'n cheese, roasted asparagus, and fried chicken before quipping, "She ain't put that meal before me though!" and ending the video with a laugh.
Well played, Steph, and Ayesha, the food looks delicious.
Steph and Ayesha met as teenagers in 2003 at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. Five years later, the two reconnected in Los Angeles when Steph won the ESPY for Breakout Athlete of the Year.
The couple got engaged in 2010 and married one year later in Charlotte on July 30, 2011. They renewed their vows in 2021.
Steph and Ayesha share four children together: Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius Chai.
And their relationship is still going strong.
