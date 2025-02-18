Ayesha Curry gushes with 5-word praise of her 'baby' Steph
Steph Curry was one of the lone bright spots from a generally panned NBA All-Star weekend.
The Golden State Warriors icon, with one questionable dad decision recently revealed, won the NBA All-Star MVP in a mini-tournament format that saw little action and a lot of Kevin Hart and "NBA on TNT" shenanigans in Curry's home arena, Chase Center, in San Francisco.
Ayesha Curry also dazzled throughout the festivities with her fantastic fits, and the couple definitely did a great job of playing hosts throughout the weekend, even for rude guests like LeBron James, who might have gotten roasted the most for pulling out hours before playing.
Mr.s Curry, 35, took to her Instagram Stories to give her husband, 36, his flowers, writing, "So proud of my baby. What a weekend @stephencurry30."
The Sweet July founder also recently revealed she's working with her husband to expand their business portfolio as Steph's playing career winds down, including a production company, not to mention raising their four children together: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai.
The couple have been married since 2011, and Ayesha doesn't like to say they fight, but only have one consistent disagreement.
"I’m not as detail-oriented off the court as I am on the court," Steph shared. "I have a general sense of what’s going on schedule-wise, but she’s very detail-oriented and wants to have a plan."
"We only really fight about getting to spend more time together," Ayesha clarified. "So it’s not really a fight."
Luckily for All-Star weekend, she got to hang with her baby the entire time.
