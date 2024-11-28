Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha looks just like her 61-year-old mom
Ayesha Curry is the do-it-all MVP wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry who can cook and has good looks.
The 35-year-old mom of three has been on fire lately with her outfits like her “Dirty 30” cowboy fit from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she partied with Steph’s sister Sydel, and her crazy low-cut dress for a charity event.
She’s also found time to have an adorable date night with Steph during the season after the two dressed up as naughty pirates on another date for Halloween.
While Steph is known as “Chef” for cooking defenders up, his wife is a real cook. She has a show called Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network. She also cooks up many good looks that she definitely got for her ageless mother. Ayesha shared photos of her 61-year-old mom Carol Alexander on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday and the resemblance is stunning.
They look like they could be sisters.
Ayesha has a diverse heritage. Mom is Jamaican and Chinese while her father is Black and Polish. She definitely takes after mom.
Steph is definitely a lucky husband.
