Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha looks just like her 61-year-old mom

The 35-year-old Ayesha shows off pictures for mom’s birthday and the resemblance is stunning.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry is the do-it-all MVP wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry who can cook and has good looks.

The 35-year-old mom of three has been on fire lately with her outfits like her “Dirty 30” cowboy fit from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she partied with Steph’s sister Sydel, and her crazy low-cut dress for a charity event.

She’s also found time to have an adorable date night with Steph during the season after the two dressed up as naughty pirates on another date for Halloween.

While Steph is known as “Chef” for cooking defenders up, his wife is a real cook. She has a show called Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network. She also cooks up many good looks that she definitely got for her ageless mother. Ayesha shared photos of her 61-year-old mom Carol Alexander on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday and the resemblance is stunning.

Carol Alexander
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry and Carol Alexander
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

They look like they could be sisters.

Ayesha has a diverse heritage. Mom is Jamaican and Chinese while her father is Black and Polish. She definitely takes after mom.

Steph is definitely a lucky husband.

