Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry have shown off many adorable moments with their kids this offseason, but the wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar’s latest post showing baby Cai playing basketball may be the best yet.
We’ve seen Steph going into superdad mode for son Cai’s first birthday, and then taking adorable family photos over the summer including daughter Riley, now 13, looking almost as tall as her NBA dad and then Canon, 7, showing he’s as ice-cold as his pops with a trick shot.
RELATED: Stephen Curry outshined by Azzi Fudd at his Warriors camp posing together
Steph and Ayesha also had fun together celebrating their anniversary with a romantic hike, and then a beach date where Steph flexed shirtless next to her, and finally a night out where Ciara made Steph a third wheel posing with his wife.
But, the kids certainly won the summer. While Steph is doing his Curry Camp where Canon showed off his own basketball skills, Ayesha posted the cutest image of Cai getting above the rim with his hoop.
RELATED: Stephen Curry caught dancing his heart out at Valkyries vs. Sparks game
He’ll adapt that three-point shot as well — it’s in his DNA.
Cai is looking so much like Steph, too, it’s amazing.
In a summer full of Curry memories, Cai takes home the cake with his latest basketball pose.
