Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal goes casual in low-cut tank top in Paris hotel room
Loreal Sarkisian is enjoying the football offseason away from Texas Longhorns head coach and husband Steve Sarkisian with a fashion business trip to Paris, and of course still dropping some fire fits along the way.
Loreal, 39, wowed all season long for Steve and Texas with viral looks like her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay, and her Daisy Dukes and boots stunner, and her burnt orange leather jaw-dropper for the College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Cotton Bowl.
Now, the stylist is in her element hitting up Paris where she had the fire drip with her all-black Louis Vuitton look, and took some time to enjoy some pricey pizza. For her latest post, she took to Instagram to open her invitation for a LV fashion show while keeping it casual in a low-cut tank top in her hotel room.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes pricey Gucci tracksuit to celebrate her sorority
Loreal looks good no matter what she’s wearing, whether she is glammed up, dripped out, or just in her relaxing fit like here.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal’s comment hints at nearly divorcing explanation
Steve and Loreal jointly filed for divorce back in July, but have since reconciled. For the New Year, Loreal talked about the “new chapter” in her life. No doubt fashion and this Paris trip make for a big chapter for her while Steve is back home recruiting and enjoying his huge reported new contract with Texas.
