Loreal Sarkisian means business in sleek leather fit before SEC Championship game
The Texas Longhorns, ranked No. 2 in the nation, take on the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 5) in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 7.
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian, who led the Longhorns to an 11-1 record this season, lost their only game to Georgia back in October. While everyone wants to know if Sarkisian is planning dual usage of quarterback Quinn Ewers, and his backup, Arch Manning, against the Bulldogs, he's keeping the playbook close to his chest.
"We take this very seriously. This is a big deal to us," Sarkisian told reporters. "We know how hard the Southeastern Conference is. To earn the opportunity to play in this game with an opportunity to be conference champions is something we hold in very high regard."
Another person who's taking the Texas-Georgia showdown very seriously, Sarkisian's wife and No. 1 fan, Loreal Sarkisian. After giving away two tickets to the SEC title game, the "First Lady of Texas Longorns Football" is focused on her own game plan.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in all-white 'cheering' fit for Texas game
While chugging a large coffee from Starbucks, the 39-year-old rocked a sleek bob while wearing a black Alexander McQueen leather jacket, a large Chanel bag, and Balmain sneakers on the eve of the highly-anticipated game.
Fans hope to see Sarkisian cheering for the Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. While the Sarkisians announced they had jointly filed for divorce back in July, Loreal referred to Sarkisian as "my husband" earlier this week while rocking her wedding ring.
