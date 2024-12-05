Loreal Sarkisian reveals big prize riddle answer before Texas-Georgia game
After the Texas Longhorns defeated Texas A&M 17-7 last week, they clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game, an impressive feat considering it's their first year in the league.
The Longhorns travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian knows it won't be easy defeating Georgia, the team that handed the Longhorns their only loss of the season.
"Georgia and [head coach] Kirby [Smart] have been the standard in college football now for about the last eight years," Sarkisian told reporters. "This isn't to intimidate our players, but Georgia has got the heart of a champion and you see it time and time again."
While Sarkisian prepares his players to defeat the Bulldogs, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, revealed she was giving away two tickets to the highly-anticipated SEC Championship game. In order win, fans needed to answer the following riddle:
"From the runway to the streets, I make heads turn, with little black dresses and lessons to learn. Paris is where I was born to earn. What brand am I? A name you discern."
The answer? Chanel.
After congratulating the lucky winner, the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" thanked everyone who participated, wishing she could give tickets out to everyone. "Don't worry, though," the 39-year-old teased, "there are more giveaways on the way! Be sure to turn on your notifications so you dont' miss out on the next opportunity.... Stay tuned- big things are coming!"
While the Sarkisians announced that they jointly filed for divorce in July, Loreal appeared to confirm they've reconciled. She referred to Sarkisian as "my husband," in a video while rocking a big diamond ring on her finger.
