Taylor Swift, George Kittle dance unaware famous influencer beside duo at TEU Concert
Tight End University has been lit on so many levels.
Travis Kelce and George Kittle were broing out while their WAGs Taylor Swift and Claire Kittle were posing for an epic selfie.
Swift shocked everyone by performing her hit “Shake It Off” for the crowd at the concert.
RELATED: Travis Kelce sports wild fit amid Taylor Swift's surprise performance
TEU was founded by the Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce and the San Francisco 49ers’ Kittle along with former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in 2021. It’s goal was to bring the athletes to Nashville, Tennessee, in the summer to train for football season and build a community.
Now, Swift turned it into something viral. And she was even see living it up with George, who was double fisting some tallboy beers there in his cowboy hat, while another influencer was right next to them.
RELATED: Taylor Swift hid a clever Travis Kelce Easter egg in her jewelry on NYC date
That’s not shocking if you know Kittle as he was seen chugging beers at Wrestlemania while rocking “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits with Claire.
What is, is seeing him with the guns out dancing with those beers and Swift while she was getting her drink on and lip-syncing to “Cruise”. Oh, by the way, Haley Cavinder is there in the shot like she’s not part of the cool kids club. She’s of course engaged to a tight end herself in Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson.
That video is epic on so many levels, as is Tight End U.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri