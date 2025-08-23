Travis Kelce rocks sweet dance moves as fake Taylor Swift watches for Chiefs game
Apparently Taylor Swift's crew has also taught Travis Kelce how to really dance.
After awkwardly performing as a backup dancer on the global icon's Eras Tours, which made $2 billion, the star Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off some sweet moves pregame in the preseason finale vs. the Chicago Bears.
In a shared Instagram post between the Chiefs official handle and his "New Heights" podcast with older brother Jason Kelce, which can also than Swift for breaking podcast records across the board for her guest appearance, the caption read, "Shake it off, Trav 🕺🤣."
Maybe, it was more like "Fearless" for the three-time Super Bowl winner making it look so effortless.
Later during the game, which Kelce did actually play in briefly for two catches, 32 yards, a woman in a luxury box was misidentified as his most famous girlfriend in the world.
No offense to Josh and the outlets that ran it was the singer-songwriter with 10 singles with over one billion streams and 12 number one hits, but that woman barely looks anything like Taylor besides the red lipstick.
The Bears beat the Chiefs 29-27, makig KC winless for the preseason. Hopefully that's not a bad omen for the regular season, where Kelce and Kansas City are on a redemption tour for possibly his last season after getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.
The Chiefs open up the season in Brazil vs. their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Maybe the real Taylor Swift will show up.
