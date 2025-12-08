Travis Kelce’s mom Donna steals his thunder with Chiefs fit for SNF Texans game

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have a big matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Before the game, he had a sweet moment with his mom who stole his thunder with an unreal Chiefs fit.

Kelce and the Cheifs are desperate for a win at 6-6 and fighting for their playoff lives after making it to three consecutive Super Bowls. The tight end just became the Chiefs all-time leading touchdown scorer over Priest Holmes and hopes to add to it.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kelce has 59 catches for 719 yards and and five touchdowns on the season heading into Sunday Night Football.

He certainly arrived like he meant business for the big game.

Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kelce, 36, is engaged to recording artist Taylor Swift, and just set the wedding date that has special meaning. She’s been seen at games having sweet moments with his parents including this one with Ed Kelce.

While Swift is always a fit hit when she shows up to games, Donna Kelce rocked an amazing all-black sparkly custom Chiefs look while sharing a big hug from her son before kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis is all about family and even has a podcast called “New Heights” with his former NFL star brother Jason Kelce.

He’s about to join the Swift family with the Kelces this summer, but right now it’s all about football and Mama Kelce was totally game on Sunday night with her fit.

Recording artist Taylor Swift (center) Brittany Mahomes (left) and Donna Kelce (right) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

