Why Taylor Swift getting married on June 13 to Travis Kelce has special meaning

Of course it would have to be Taylor Swift's lucky "13."

According to the New York Post, the global icon and her Kansas City Chiefs superstar fiancée Travis Kelce will be getting married on June 13, 2025.

Taylor Swift performs during opening night of the Chicago Eras Tour at Soldier Field on June 2, 2023. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

So if that is indeed true, it would only make sense given the usually unlucky number has been a staple of Swift's entire career.

The number '13' has been a significant part of Swift's life and songs

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Life of a Showgirl" hit-making machine was born on December 13, 1989, and both "13" and "1989" have been an instrumental part throughout her historic career, with the prolific artist holding the record for most No. 1 albums of all time, 14. "The Life of a Showgirl" had to ruin another lucky 13.

Any Swiftie knows that "1989" became arguably her greatest album of all time, and "13" is a number that Swift constantly uses to give her fans easter eggs.

July 25, 2015 - Foxboro, Massachusetts, U.S. - Taylor Swift performs onstage at Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Her first album, titled "Taylor Swift," went gold in 13 weeks. "The Lucky One" is the thirteenth song on "Red," with a thirteen-second intro, and the word "lucky" is said thirteen times.

The list is endless, and there had even been fan fiction of a 13th album that had already been released in the future, that funny enough, dropped June 13, 2027!

Yes, Swifties don't mess around.

So where will Swift and Kelce tie the knot?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement that reportedly took place in the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's backyard. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Westerly, Rhode Island is still the popular choice, with rumors that it'd either be at her massive $38 million oceanfront estate, or somewhere close by.

The Post reports that they're also considering a second ceremony, possibly in the Nashville area where Swift owns a large compound and became the global icon that she is today.

Would it be 13 days after the first one on June 13?

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

