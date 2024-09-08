The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift charms in red-plaid summer dress for US Open finals (PHOTOS)

The global pop icon’s epic NYC date weekend with boyfriend Travis Kelce continued by attending the US Open men’s final in another perfect fit for the occasion.

Matthew Graham

Feb 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Feb 11, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much like her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s fashion game has been on fire.

As many tennis fashion followers were eagerly anticipating WAG Morgan Riddle’s US Open finals’ fit for her boyfriend’s Taylor Fritz’s matchup vs. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner, Taylor Swift stole the show with a simple spaghetti-strap red-plaid summer dress with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who went full Gucci flex.

RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

After owning Thursday Night Football with her denim crop top with matching mini-shorts and stunning above-the-knee red boots, then continuing her stellar style ensembles for a jet-setting date weekend with Kelce, highlighted by her amazing all-black ensemble with a sheer blouse and knee-high boots noted earlier.

RELATED: Kelce’s stud redemption as Taylor Swift’s midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)

The aspiring media mogul and future NFL Hall of Famer’s fits have been much more hit and miss, especially his fashion disaster next to his flawless girlfriend on Friday night. Swift and Kelce are making the most of an early NFL in-season break before the Chiefs tight end loses all of his free time with a brutal schedule.

In the meantime, Swift is taking her Eras momentum into her own version of NYFW stunners. Welcome to New York always!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold

Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion