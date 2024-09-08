Taylor Swift charms in red-plaid summer dress for US Open finals (PHOTOS)
Much like her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s fashion game has been on fire.
As many tennis fashion followers were eagerly anticipating WAG Morgan Riddle’s US Open finals’ fit for her boyfriend’s Taylor Fritz’s matchup vs. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner, Taylor Swift stole the show with a simple spaghetti-strap red-plaid summer dress with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who went full Gucci flex.
RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night
After owning Thursday Night Football with her denim crop top with matching mini-shorts and stunning above-the-knee red boots, then continuing her stellar style ensembles for a jet-setting date weekend with Kelce, highlighted by her amazing all-black ensemble with a sheer blouse and knee-high boots noted earlier.
RELATED: Kelce’s stud redemption as Taylor Swift’s midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)
The aspiring media mogul and future NFL Hall of Famer’s fits have been much more hit and miss, especially his fashion disaster next to his flawless girlfriend on Friday night. Swift and Kelce are making the most of an early NFL in-season break before the Chiefs tight end loses all of his free time with a brutal schedule.
In the meantime, Swift is taking her Eras momentum into her own version of NYFW stunners. Welcome to New York always!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed
Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold
Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win