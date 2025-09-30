The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Texans WAG Alix Earle posts crazy TikTok throwback ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' performance

Alix Earle, social media influencer and girlfriend of Houston Texans receiver Braxton Berrios, is very familiar with DWTS's TikTok theme this week.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While her boyfriend Braxton Berrios is working his way back to full health in his first season with the Houston Texans, "Hot Mess" podcast host Alix Earle is busy trying to win the Mirrorball Trophy on this season of "Dancing with the Stars."

After sailing through the first week of competition on "DWTS," Earle and her partner Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy are gearing up for their second performance on Tuesday night. The theme for the week is "TikTok," a theme very near and dear to Earle's heart.

RELATED: NFL WAG Alix Earle makes bold statement after Braxton Berrios signs with Texans

Houston Texans wider receiver Braxton Berrios with Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025
Houston Texans wider receiver Braxton Berrios Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The podcast host, social media influencer and entrepreneur rose to prominence after joining TikTok in 2020 while attending the University of Miami. Her "Get Ready With Me" videos were what fans flocked to her content page for, but she also posted dance videos, which were once the bread and butter of the social media platform.

Before her big performance, Earle posted a stitch video of her and Val copying one of her earliest dance videos and the glow up transformation is shocking.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne calls Alix Earle 'Hot Mami' in photos from Key West trip

Alix Earle on TikTok with Val Chmerkovskiy
AlixEarle/TikTok

The social media influencer now has 7.6 million followers on TikTok, along with 4.6 million on Instagram.

To kick off competition, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a jive to Lou Bega hit "Mambo No. 5."

The dance pair also cha-cha'd their way to a score of 13/20 while performing to "Circus" by Britney Spears.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Tuesday nights.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

