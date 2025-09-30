Texans WAG Alix Earle posts crazy TikTok throwback ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' performance
While her boyfriend Braxton Berrios is working his way back to full health in his first season with the Houston Texans, "Hot Mess" podcast host Alix Earle is busy trying to win the Mirrorball Trophy on this season of "Dancing with the Stars."
After sailing through the first week of competition on "DWTS," Earle and her partner Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy are gearing up for their second performance on Tuesday night. The theme for the week is "TikTok," a theme very near and dear to Earle's heart.
The podcast host, social media influencer and entrepreneur rose to prominence after joining TikTok in 2020 while attending the University of Miami. Her "Get Ready With Me" videos were what fans flocked to her content page for, but she also posted dance videos, which were once the bread and butter of the social media platform.
Before her big performance, Earle posted a stitch video of her and Val copying one of her earliest dance videos and the glow up transformation is shocking.
The social media influencer now has 7.6 million followers on TikTok, along with 4.6 million on Instagram.
To kick off competition, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a jive to Lou Bega hit "Mambo No. 5."
The dance pair also cha-cha'd their way to a score of 13/20 while performing to "Circus" by Britney Spears.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Tuesday nights.
