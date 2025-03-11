Alix Earle makes bold statement after NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios lands with Texans
Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right?
Social media star Alix Earle and her boyfriend, wide receiver and punt returner Braxton Berrios, are going to find out quickly given the former Miami Dolphin is heading to the Houston Texans on a one year, $1.8 million deal with a $300k signing bonus.
Yes, nowhere near the big money being thrown around to other NFL stars, but Berrios, 29, is very much the plus-one in his relationship with Earle, at least as far as fame goes.
Earle, 24, who became a household name while attending the University of Miami, where Berrios also played for the Hurricanes, still lives there and has set up her empire in the splashy sunshine city.
"The Hot Mess" podcaster celebrated Berrios' move across her social media platforms, but it was her comments on one of her TikTok "Get Ready With Me" posts from Paris that caught Earle fans' attention.
"I have been saying all year round, not saying I'm psychic, but I was just having the itch for Texas," Earle said. "I was like, 'Why do I want to have a Texas moment'? So basically starting next month for OTAs, Braxton will be there until June... So I don't know, you're going to be seeing a lot of me there and I'm so excited to be there with him because his family's also in Dallas."
So at the very least, maybe a second residence together in Texas?
Earle, all glammed up for Paris Fashion Week, did a little lasso dance from the car with the caption, "Let's go Texans" with a heart and football emojis obviously having Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" playing.
Berrios also apparently manifested his move to Houston by often saying "yee-haw" on Earle's social media posts to her 7.3 million TikTok and 4 million Instagram followers.
Earle and Texas seems like a match made in heaven. Will Earle and Berrios be that far behind as far as marriage?
