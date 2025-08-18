Texas legend Vince Young looks unrecognizable beside Matthew McConaughey
Time goes by way too fast, in life and in college football.
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 20 years since Vince Young almost single handedly led the Texas Longhorns to an upset national championship win in the 2006 Rose Bowl against the star-studded USC Trojans, led by Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, combining for 467 yards of total offense and the dramatic 4th and 5 run in the final minute to cement his legacy in Austin, as well as MVP honors.
Young, now 42, joined his former Texas head coach Mack Brown, along with one of the Longhorns' most famous alums, Matthew McConaughey, for a great cause at the "Band Together Texas" concert to raise money for the families devastated by the Central Texas floods that saw almost 150 people lose their lives, including many children.
McConaughey, somehow still looking fantastic at 55, made Young and Brown, 73, look more, let's say rugged.
For those that see the two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Tennessee Titans more consistently, Young might look like his usual self. But for many casual college football and NFL fans, he looks significantly different than when he was a household name.
Father Time catches up to all of us, and it doesn't help to be standing next to the ridiculously good looking Academy Award winner.
Hopefully there were plenty of "Hook 'Em Horns" in the crowd and lots of money raised.
And for Texas fans, they're hoping the next generation, led by Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning, can finally deliver another natty since they haven't had one since Young became a Longhorns legend.
Almost 20 years and counting.
