The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian reveals why wife Loreal was Texas game changer for taking job

Steve Sarkisian reveals Texas football might have a different head coach if it wasn't for his wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

Emily Bicks

Nov 24, 2024.: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024.: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After the 2024 season, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian signed a massive new extension to remain in Austin through the 2030 season.

After winning the Big 12 Championship and leading the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, it's clear Sarkisian is a perfect fit in Austin. However, the 51-year-old head coach revealed he almost didn't take the job if it wasn't for his wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

While Sarkisian and Loreal have made Texas their true home, the couple welcomed their first baby together in April, he was initially on the fence about moving to Austin.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife stuns in jailhouse rock pants after baby boy's birth

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator in Alabama when got the call about becoming the Longhorns head coach ahead of the 2021 season.

He revealed during an appearance on "3rd & Longhorn" that while he knew taking the job was the right move, there was one issue.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal crushes fire-red track fit after welcoming baby

Steve Sarkisian
Jan 10, 2025: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"My wife’s like what’s the hang up... I'm just trying to wrap my brain around living in another small college town. In my mind, I have this vision of brown and tumbleweeds," he said.

"Mind you, I’ve never been to Austin a day in my life. The whole interview process was done over Zoom... I’m thinking I’m going to Lubbock!"

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

"So, she googles it and I’m seeing cars, traffic, and buildings! I thought it was horse and buggy! I had no idea. So, boom that’s it! I take the job."

And now, Sarkisian is one of the highest-paid coaches in the country while the Longhorns are considered favorites to compete for the national title.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Relationships