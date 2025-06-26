Steve Sarkisian reveals why wife Loreal was Texas game changer for taking job
After the 2024 season, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian signed a massive new extension to remain in Austin through the 2030 season.
After winning the Big 12 Championship and leading the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, it's clear Sarkisian is a perfect fit in Austin. However, the 51-year-old head coach revealed he almost didn't take the job if it wasn't for his wife, Loreal Sarkisian.
While Sarkisian and Loreal have made Texas their true home, the couple welcomed their first baby together in April, he was initially on the fence about moving to Austin.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife stuns in jailhouse rock pants after baby boy's birth
Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator in Alabama when got the call about becoming the Longhorns head coach ahead of the 2021 season.
He revealed during an appearance on "3rd & Longhorn" that while he knew taking the job was the right move, there was one issue.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal crushes fire-red track fit after welcoming baby
"My wife’s like what’s the hang up... I'm just trying to wrap my brain around living in another small college town. In my mind, I have this vision of brown and tumbleweeds," he said.
"Mind you, I’ve never been to Austin a day in my life. The whole interview process was done over Zoom... I’m thinking I’m going to Lubbock!"
"So, she googles it and I’m seeing cars, traffic, and buildings! I thought it was horse and buggy! I had no idea. So, boom that’s it! I take the job."
And now, Sarkisian is one of the highest-paid coaches in the country while the Longhorns are considered favorites to compete for the national title.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri