Theo Von gives reason why Lane Kiffin should choose Ole Miss over LSU, Florida
Theo Von has become an SEC weekend staple, especially with his new besties Lane Kiffin and Diego Pavia. One of the two needs his guidance ASAP.
No one has been in the spotlight more than the Ole Miss Rebels head coach, who has been scrutinized relentlessly ever since his team beat the Florida Gators in a hard fought game at The Vaught, 34-24, on Saturday night to put them in perfect position for the College Football Playoff at 10-1, when reports started leaking out that Kiffin's family, headlined by his reconciled wife Layla, visited Gainesville on Sunday and Baton Rouge on Monday.
RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida
Kiffin, 50, thought a softball interview with Pat McAfee could stem the tide of the constant criticism from college football pundits and Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida fan bases as the entire college football landscape awaits his decision, but he was mistaken.
He was a little more self-aware today on the SEC teleconference call, saying, "I love it here. It’s been amazing, and we’re in a season that’s the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point, having never been at this point. I think it’s really exciting."
Von, 45, has unusually good insights into the Kiffin family's state of mind given the comedian and podcaster spent the entire weekend with them — Friday at Kiffin's son Knox's high school Mississippi playoff game, and then Saturday walking in the Ole Miss troll king himself through The Grove, past Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, into The Vaught.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama
Reposting Kiffin's interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," in which Kiffin insisted there was not an ultimatum, and in fact, he and athletic director Keith Carter had done yoga at 6 a.m. together yesterday, wrote, "Its lit in the ‘sip. I didnt think it was. I was wrong. they got a beautiful future on the grill down there. I hope Lane stays."
RELATED: Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo
Does Theo know something we don't?
Even when one LSU fans presses Von, "You don't want your boy in Baton Rouge???," the "This Past Weekend" podcaster retorted, "I honestly don’t know if it’s the best fit. For either of them."
Von doesn't seem to specifically address Florida, the other finalist in the Kiffin sweepstakes, but it's interesting insight from a dude that has gotten close to the reinvented former coaching prodigy for the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans turned pariah turned hottest prospect.
Speaking of hot, it seems like Kiffin likes to take everyone to hot yoga, including Von.
Unfortunately, Kiffin seems to be threatening to be making the same mistake, at least for now, by making it all about him without realizing that everyone knows what's happening. So he has to make a choice sooner rather than later, ultimatum or not.
It seems like the timeline has to be this week, before prep for the Egg Bowl really ramps ups.
Will it still be at The 'Sip?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss