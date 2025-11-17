Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss decision clue praising wife Layla with backlash mounting
Lane Kiffin still holds all of the leverage.
With the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers desperate to make a splashy hire, the Ole Miss Rebels head coach can decide his fate with an obscene amount of money to stay in Oxford or head to one of the SEC blue bloods.
But by playing coy with his decision, especially after Mike Elko signed an extension with the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend, Rebels fans, especially influencers with extended reach, have grown tired of Kiffin's mind games, especially as they march to a College Football Playoff berth after, ironically, beating the Gators before the Egg Bowl vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 28.
Heck, even the Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson called him out in a tweet that has gone viral, responding to the wishy washy nature of college football's No. 1 head coaching candidate.
"At some point, it’d be nice for our current coach (@Lane_Kiffin) to reciprocate the love and gratitude shown by our administration, players, fan base, and collective. It just shouldn’t be this hard."
The Troll King Kiffin has refused to engage, so far at least
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions," Kiffin said after the Florida win. "We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them. I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative."
Not the right answer for many.
The 50-year-old Kiffin, who has said over and over again that he's new and improved compared to his cocky HC prodigy former self at the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans, still likes to poke the bear on social media. And he has been extremely active ever since their hard fought 34-24 victory on Saturday night at The Vaught.
But Kiffin has been oddly quiet responding to the continued Ole Miss fans backlash, which has been loud.
Instead he tweeted one of his daily inspirational quotes with the pretext, "This is the key in life imo" with Ole Miss colored hearts and a flag resembling Mississippi's.
What is that key to life? When you love yourself, you glow from the inside. You attract people who love, respect, and appreciate your energy. Everything starts with how you feel about yourself. Start feeling worthy, valuable, and deserving of receiving the best that life has to offer. Be magnetic.
He also mentioned this morning raising kids is more important than any win-loss record with more hearts in Ole Miss colors.
LK is presumably for Layla Kiffin, his reconciled wife who moved from Manhattan Beach, California to Oxford, along with their son Knox, to be with him. LK is presumably for Landry Kiffin, his oldest daughter who is a junior at Mississippi. PK is presumably for Presley Kiffin, his other daughter, who is a freshman playing volleyball at USC, ironically enough.
We're not sure why Knox didn't get included, but dad gives him plenty of shout outs as the Oxford High School sophomore quarterback looks to win the Mississippi state championship.
Is Kiffin telling us he's staying at Ole Miss in plain sight?
I've made it clear that I believe he's staying because of his family, and I'll stand by that until he tells us otherwise.
If Kiffin is truly new and improved, it seems cruel to constantly post Ole Miss colors and pride if he's already decided his exit strategy.
Heck, he left a huge hint posting "Kiffin 2026" in Ole Miss colors just before the kickoff vs. Florida.
Maye he's been telling us along. We just haven't been listening.
UPDATE: Speculation is heating up that Kiffin is fully considering leaving Ole Miss for Florida or LSU, taking a private jet with his family to both Baton Rouge and Gainesville. We'd assume Layla is with him, possibly Landry and Knox too.
Ole Miss is looking for clarity. You don't say... It seems like his wife and kids have a pretty good life in Oxford. The grass isn't always greener.
