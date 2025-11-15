The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Theo Von hangs with Landry Kiffin, dad Lane for Knox’s big game with Ole Miss flex

The Ole Miss coach’s son has a big playoff win in front of the comedian and his family.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a big SEC game against the Florida Gators on Saturday in Mississippi. Before that on Friday night, there was another big football game with Lane’s son Knox and his high school’s playoff game where comedian Theo Von showed up.

Lane has been the subject of all kinds of coaching rumors swirling and especially with the Florida team he takes on today. For now, he’s staying with the 9-1 Rebels and is all about football and family in Oxford.

The coach has been seen at Knox’s games this season along with reconciled wife Layla, as well as Landry who had an embarrassing sign for Knox last week.

Lane Kiffin with Knox and Layla
Lane Kiffin with Knox and Layla / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

On Friday, the quarterback Knox led the Oxford High Chargers to a 42-6 win where dad was there posing with Von.

Lane Kiffin with Theo Von
Lane Kiffin with Theo Von / Lane Kiffin/Instagra

Von would also pose next to Landry, who rocked the sweats.

Landry (second) from left
Landry (second) from left / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It’s not the first time the Kiffin crew has been seen with the comedian as they went to his show one night as well.

Knox Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, Theo Von, Lane Kiffin
Knox Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, Theo Von, Lane Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Knox only threw for 93 yards, but had two touchdown passes. The 2028 recruit recently took trips to the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s already said he doesn’t want to play for dad in college.

Now, he’s moving on in the 7A state playoffs.

Dad Lane now turns his attention to Florida.

Lane and Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

