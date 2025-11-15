Theo Von hangs with Landry Kiffin, dad Lane for Knox’s big game with Ole Miss flex
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a big SEC game against the Florida Gators on Saturday in Mississippi. Before that on Friday night, there was another big football game with Lane’s son Knox and his high school’s playoff game where comedian Theo Von showed up.
Lane has been the subject of all kinds of coaching rumors swirling and especially with the Florida team he takes on today. For now, he’s staying with the 9-1 Rebels and is all about football and family in Oxford.
The coach has been seen at Knox’s games this season along with reconciled wife Layla, as well as Landry who had an embarrassing sign for Knox last week.
On Friday, the quarterback Knox led the Oxford High Chargers to a 42-6 win where dad was there posing with Von.
Von would also pose next to Landry, who rocked the sweats.
It’s not the first time the Kiffin crew has been seen with the comedian as they went to his show one night as well.
Knox only threw for 93 yards, but had two touchdown passes. The 2028 recruit recently took trips to the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s already said he doesn’t want to play for dad in college.
Now, he’s moving on in the 7A state playoffs.
Dad Lane now turns his attention to Florida.
