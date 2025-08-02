Tiger Woods' gf Vanessa Trump takes Hamptons vacation without golf megastar
Kai Trump showed off her Hamptons vacation with mom Vanessa, and Tiger Woods decided to sit this one out.
Posting on her Instagram and YouTube channels, the aspiring social media influencer and high school golf NIL superstar, where she'll be eventually be playing for the Miami Hurricanes, showed off the family vacation for the swanky New York City summer retreat.
RELATED: Surprising facts about Tiger Woods' new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump
"Had a great time in the Hamptons with my family," Kai, 18, wrote as part of her IG post caption. She labeled her latest YT vlog, "My mom took me to the HAMPTONS!"
RELATED: 18-year-old golfer Kai Trump makes staggering NIL 'salary'
Tiger was nowhere to be seen in either one, and the 49-year-old 15-time major winner was probably keeping a very close eye on his son Charlie Woods, 16, who had a strong showing this week at the Junior PGA, although faltering in the final round to miss out on making the Junior Ryder Cup team.
The funniest moment had to be Kai and her mother Vanessa, 47, schlepping through what looks to be JFK on the return home, with Mrs. Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., annoyed that all of the flights are delayed when the weather is perfect. We're stunned they weren't flying private!
"Every plane here is delayed," Vanessa quips. "It's beautiful outside. Clear skies."
Kai sarcastically tell her to tell customer service.
It's a refreshingly real moment that even those that are rich and famous still experience just like the rest of us. Maybe Tiger will let them use his pj next time.
