Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon touching reason for changing jersey number
Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon will play next season with a heavy heart after losing his brother Drew to a tragic car accident in May.
Aaron posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram this summer:
"Big bruh lives thru me 🖤," Gordon wrote in the caption.
Many, including Magic Johnson, reached out to Aaron with heartfelt messages.
Drew was only 33 at the time of his passing. He was also a basketball star in his own right: a French League All-Star in 2016 and Russian League All-Star in 2018. In college at the University of New Mexico, he was first-team All-MWC in 2012 and the MWC tournament MVP in 2012.
In a touching way to honor his older brother for the upcoming Nuggets season, Aaron will be changing his No. 50 jersey to 32 — the same number Drew wore.
While fans may want to switch out their Gordon jerseys, they also may want to pick up a pair of his new shoes as well.
Even opposing fans will be rooting for the new No. 32.
