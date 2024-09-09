Why Travis Kelce needs Taylor Swift fashion intervention for one thing (PHOTOS)
You were thinking the mustache was the correct answer, right? Wrong.
While the facial hair choice certainly is polarizing, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and aspiring media mogul Travis Kelce makes it work. The consistent major fashion faux pas as he was gallivanting around New York City with his global pop icon Taylor Swift on a couples weekend, who always looked amazing with her various fits, were his hats.
When he’s on the practice field getting ready for NFL Sundays, baseball caps are always appropriate. When he’s on dates and trendy restaurants with the most famous woman on the planet, baseball caps are forbidden. Keep them in the closet. Always.
Not only does it make him look dressed down, it just doesn’t look good for such a handsome fella. And to double down with the black “New York New York” one on both Friday night, with his fashion disaster, and again last night, in a much better Gucci look (minus the cap), is a sloppy look. We get it, you love Gucci.
https://twitter.com/swifferupdates/status/1832981564856451218
And if it’s supposed to be part of the usual A-list celebrity disguise of sunglasses and a baseball cap, like too-cool Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the Olympics, it’s not going to work for a six foot, five inch NFL player, especially when he’s out with the, checks notes again, the most famous woman on the planet.
Even when the 34 year old guaranteed NFL Hall of Famer tries to wear trendy hats, like with his over the top, green-and-red-siren Gucci bucket hat at the US Open, it feels forced. Ditch all the hats when you’re out with Ms. Swift.
His best look by far was on Saturday, when Kelce was not wearing a hat. He looked like a stud, a celebrity, dare we say, a movie star.
Swift, also 34, has hit her fashion game apex. It’s time for a style intervention, especially as Kelce, fresh off his nine-figure deal with brother Jason Kelce for their podcast New Heights, has goals of a film and television career once he retires.
Now is the time.
