Travis Kelce never mentions Taylor Swift in emotional New Heights podcast
It was an emotional roller coaster for Travis Kelce and his brother Jason for a completely awkward family-affair Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs star was taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce's former team and the only NFL franchise he ever played for in a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. We all know what happened. Philly crushed KC, 40-22, in a game that was never close.
RELATED: What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl
In the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast, the brothers speak candidly and emotionally about their experiences, with Jason Kelce getting choked up at one point. You can watch in the clip from X below at about the 1:35 mark.
It's definitely worth listening to the entire episode, but one thing that will have gossip hounds speculating is the younger Kelce, 35, never mentions by name or even references his "girlfriend" Taylor Swift, also 35. It's at least a surprising decision given Swift, who attended the game to support him, was controversially booed.
The aspiring media mogul said it was a "tough pill to swallow" and a "hard reality" to lose his second Super Bowl in a lopsided fashion, the first time being to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.
RELATED: Hidden meaning behind Taylor Swift’s ring with Travis Kelce inspiration
"I love my teammates," Kelce said. "I love my coaches, Chiefs kingdom. I'm sorry for how it ended... F**k. I have a beautiful life. A beautiful life man. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything I do. And they were all there cheering me on, and hoping for the best on Sunday."
The "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" host and the now ESPN personality even do a segment in the mailbag portion of the episode where they talk about Jason's wife, Kylie, and their mom, Donna Kelce, in a comedic "who would you choose" scenario, but whether intentionally or not, the global icon is never referenced.
People reported yesterday that "they’re incredibly happy together," so it might just be a coincidence... or maybe not?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots