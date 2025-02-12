The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce never mentions Taylor Swift in emotional New Heights podcast

In a close dissection of the Kansas City Chiefs star's podcast after a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss, Taylor Swift is never mentioned by name.

Matthew Graham

Jan 26, 2025: Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kiss after the AFC Championship Game.
Jan 26, 2025: Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kiss after the AFC Championship Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was an emotional roller coaster for Travis Kelce and his brother Jason for a completely awkward family-affair Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce's former team and the only NFL franchise he ever played for in a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. We all know what happened. Philly crushed KC, 40-22, in a game that was never close.

RELATED: What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025: Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast, the brothers speak candidly and emotionally about their experiences, with Jason Kelce getting choked up at one point. You can watch in the clip from X below at about the 1:35 mark.

It's definitely worth listening to the entire episode, but one thing that will have gossip hounds speculating is the younger Kelce, 35, never mentions by name or even references his "girlfriend" Taylor Swift, also 35. It's at least a surprising decision given Swift, who attended the game to support him, was controversially booed.

The aspiring media mogul said it was a "tough pill to swallow" and a "hard reality" to lose his second Super Bowl in a lopsided fashion, the first time being to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

RELATED: Hidden meaning behind Taylor Swift’s ring with Travis Kelce inspiration

Taylor Swift
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

"I love my teammates," Kelce said. "I love my coaches, Chiefs kingdom. I'm sorry for how it ended... F**k. I have a beautiful life. A beautiful life man. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything I do. And they were all there cheering me on, and hoping for the best on Sunday."

The "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" host and the now ESPN personality even do a segment in the mailbag portion of the episode where they talk about Jason's wife, Kylie, and their mom, Donna Kelce, in a comedic "who would you choose" scenario, but whether intentionally or not, the global icon is never referenced.

People reported yesterday that "they’re incredibly happy together," so it might just be a coincidence... or maybe not?

Taylor Swift
Feb 9, 2025: Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl cheering / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships