Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce statement with guest list for Chiefs-Bills game
Taylor Swift is rocking that next level drip for the AFC Championship game.
Today, the “Fortnight” hitmaker arrived to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to support her man, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from the stands. Upon her arrival, Swift was photographed dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. Her outfit consisted of an LV stocking cap and cozy LV hoodie. She complements the all-black look with red Chiefs leggings.
Her look is complete with a pair of black, laced-up boots and a black LV clutch.
At the game, Swift was joined by her mother, Andrea; her father, Scott; and her brother, Austin. Needless to say, Swift’s boyfriend of nearly two years has her family’s approval. Which is a good thing, as Swift has previously been joined at Chiefs games with Travis’ mother, Donna.
Today’s game is an important one, as the Chiefs are facing off against the Buffalo Bills, determining who will advance to Super Bowl LIX. Should the Chiefs advance, this could lead to Kelce’s fourth Super Bowl ring.
The winner of this game will play against the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 earlier today in NFC Championship game.
Viewers can tune into Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:40 ET via Fox or Tubi.
