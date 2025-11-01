Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor has two words for Blue Jays showing off Game 7 fit
The 2025 World Series comes down to an all-or-nothing Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Nov. 1
While it's hard to steal the spotlight away from the Dodgers' two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani or Blue Jays' $500 million man, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto's rookie pitcher, Trey Yesavage, is the breakout star of this year's Fall Classic.
Yesavage broke numerous MLB records during his Game 5 start against the Dodgers, during which the Blue Jays won 6-1. And he's expected to contribute out of the bullpen in Game 7.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor predicted 'best day' for Blue Jays pitcher before Game 5
While veteran Max Scherzer will get the start, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that the 22-year-old will "“will definitely be part of” their game plan on Saturday night.
Cheering Yesavage on at the Rogers Centre, his girlfriend and No. 1 fan, Taylor Frick.
RELATED: Blue Jays' Max Scherzer has rare smile with wife, kids before World Series start
Frick and Yesavage first started dating while they were both students at East Carolina University. She's watched as the rookie took the MLB postseason by storm.
In five playoff starts, Yesavage went 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA while recording 39 strikeouts through 26 innings.
During his brilliant Game 5 performance, Yesavage became the first rookie to ever record 12 strikeouts in a World Series game and the first rookie to ever record two 10+ strikeout games in a single postseason.
Ahead of Game 7, Frick showed off her team spirit with blue jeans, blue-striped shirt, and blue purse. She captioned the post, "1 more."
