Trey Yesavage's parents go nuts surrounded by sad Dodgers fans in Game 5 stunner
Only true baseball nerds had ever heard of Trey Yesavage before the MLB playoffs. Most casual fans had never heard of him before the World Series.
Now the Toronto Blue Jays out-of-nowhere rookie might haunt the Los Angeles Dodgers fans forever with a masterful Game 5 performance that puts Toronto one win away from dethroning the reigning World Series champions.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor predicted 'best day' for Blue Jays pitcher before Game 5
The late minor league call-up made $57,204 this year in the MLB. The 22 year old dominated the star-studded Dodgers, who made a combined $148 million this season, with 12 strikeouts, allowing only three hits and one run over seven innings in the 6-1 victory. His 12 strikeouts set a new rookie record in the World Series.
RELATED: Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor flexes custom World Series Blue Jays jacket
To put his too unbelievable, even for LA's Hollywood to ever make into a feel-good movie because it's so far fetched, the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native had more strikeouts in the lowest level of the minor leagues, 55, than he's had in the MLB postseason, 39.
RELATED: Ohtani’s crazy $700M contract World Series stat vs. Yesavage is not true technically
Enjoying it all were his parents Dave and Cheryl, who were uncomfortably sitting in the stands surrounded by Dodgers fans.
When Fox Sports cut to mom and dad, of course which had them going nuts, LA fans were understandably extremely sad. The Dodgers were heavy favorites, and after the miracle Game 3, 18-inning marathon, most Dodgers fans were thinking the series would never get back to Toronto.
Especially hilarious is the sad-looking baby behind them, and then the dude a couple of rows in front of mom and dad as Yesavage's father awkwardly looks for high fives.
Yesavage's college sweetheart girlfriend, Taylor, simply wrote on her Instagram Stories after the game, "still crying."
His teammates were understandably fired up as well.
When asked by Ken Rosenthal, noting the Blue Jays hadn't won a World Series since back-to-back titles in 1993, what he'd tell his parents after the game, the still giddy Yesavage said, "I'm just going to tell them that I love them, and safe travels back to Pennsylvania. And I'll see them on Friday."
Can we just now call him straight Savage?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky