Trey Yesavage's parents go nuts surrounded by sad Dodgers fans in Game 5 stunner

It's one thing to be a Cinderella story. What the Blue Jays rookie has accomplished in one season is so unbelievable, not even Hollywood would believe it.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Oct. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Only true baseball nerds had ever heard of Trey Yesavage before the MLB playoffs. Most casual fans had never heard of him before the World Series.

Now the Toronto Blue Jays out-of-nowhere rookie might haunt the Los Angeles Dodgers fans forever with a masterful Game 5 performance that puts Toronto one win away from dethroning the reigning World Series champions.

Trey Yesavage, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Oct. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The late minor league call-up made $57,204 this year in the MLB. The 22 year old dominated the star-studded Dodgers, who made a combined $148 million this season, with 12 strikeouts, allowing only three hits and one run over seven innings in the 6-1 victory. His 12 strikeouts set a new rookie record in the World Series.

To put his too unbelievable, even for LA's Hollywood to ever make into a feel-good movie because it's so far fetched, the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native had more strikeouts in the lowest level of the minor leagues, 55, than he's had in the MLB postseason, 39.

Enjoying it all were his parents Dave and Cheryl, who were uncomfortably sitting in the stands surrounded by Dodgers fans.

When Fox Sports cut to mom and dad, of course which had them going nuts, LA fans were understandably extremely sad. The Dodgers were heavy favorites, and after the miracle Game 3, 18-inning marathon, most Dodgers fans were thinking the series would never get back to Toronto.

Especially hilarious is the sad-looking baby behind them, and then the dude a couple of rows in front of mom and dad as Yesavage's father awkwardly looks for high fives.

Yesavage's college sweetheart girlfriend, Taylor, simply wrote on her Instagram Stories after the game, "still crying."

His teammates were understandably fired up as well.

When asked by Ken Rosenthal, noting the Blue Jays hadn't won a World Series since back-to-back titles in 1993, what he'd tell his parents after the game, the still giddy Yesavage said, "I'm just going to tell them that I love them, and safe travels back to Pennsylvania. And I'll see them on Friday."

Can we just now call him straight Savage?

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

