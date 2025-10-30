Trey Yesavage Made Rookie World Series History With Incredible Game 5 Pitching Outing
Have a day, Trey Yesavage.
The Blue Jays pitcher was just called up to the majors last month, and now he already etched his name in the World Series history books after his incredible Game 5 performance.
In seven innings of work on Wednesday night vs. the Dodgers, Yesavage recorded 12 strikeouts against Los Angeles batters, which is now the World Series record for the most strikeouts thrown by a rookie in a single game. He was the first rookie to record 10-plus strikeouts in a World Series game in 76 years, too. Yesavage was also the first rookie to strike out five consecutive batters in a World Series game. He didn’t walk a single batter.
Here's a closer look at all 12 strikeouts Yesavage recorded on Wednesday night.
To add to his excellence, it's worth noting that Yesavage had struck out every batter in the Dodgers lineup at least once through five innings on Wednesday night. That's pretty incredible when facing the reigning World Series championship team with a roster worth around $148 million this year. On the flip side, Yesavage's salary is $57,204 since being called up from the minor leagues, per Front Office Sports.
This isn't even the first time Yesavage has recorded over 10 strikeouts in a postseason game this year. In Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Yankees, Yesavage threw 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings—Phew. Yesavage has been through a whirlwind introduction to life in the majors, and now is just one game away from a World Series ring.