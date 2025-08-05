Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade flexes string bikini on Cabo vacation
Jade Jones flexed her bikini and her new engagement ring on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton just proposed in epic fashion to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones where they met back at Iowa State when he played basketball there and she was a cheerleader.
The happy couple was seen going out for a “wedding date” in matching black fits.
Now, it was off to Mexico to enjoy some summer fun as Haliburton recovers from Achilles surgery after the injury he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Jones posted a picture of their insane view from their hotel room.
And then crushing her dress next to her man out for dinner.
It was her bikini photos though that won the trip.
She also made sure to post one flaunting the giant rock she has on.
It looks like a good time.
Jones was a hit all playoffs long in her fits like her custom Pacers shoestring top, and her amazing Haliburton faces jeans.
Now she and Haliburton are getting some much-deserved vacation time.
