Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade flexes string bikini on Cabo vacation

Jade Jones shows off her summer fit with an unreal hotel room to go with it.

Matt Ryan

Jade Jones (center), girlfriend of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (not pictured), cheers during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Jade Jones (center), girlfriend of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (not pictured), cheers during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jade Jones flexed her bikini and her new engagement ring on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton just proposed in epic fashion to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones where they met back at Iowa State when he played basketball there and she was a cheerleader.

The happy couple was seen going out for a “wedding date” in matching black fits.

RELATED: Jade Jones flexes giant Tyrese Haliburton engagement ring in stunning white dress

Now, it was off to Mexico to enjoy some summer fun as Haliburton recovers from Achilles surgery after the injury he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Jones posted a picture of their insane view from their hotel room.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones

And then crushing her dress next to her man out for dinner.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes sorority miniskirt, crop-top pose back at college

It was her bikini photos though that won the trip.

She also made sure to post one flaunting the giant rock she has on.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones

It looks like a good time.

Jones was a hit all playoffs long in her fits  like her custom Pacers shoestring top, and her amazing Haliburton faces jeans.

Now she and Haliburton are getting some much-deserved vacation time.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

