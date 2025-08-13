Tyrese Haliburton enjoys boat ride with bikini-clad fiancée Jade
Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones in epic fashion back where they first met at Iowa State. Now, he’s enjoying summer time with his new fiancée that included a boat trip with her.
The 25-year-old Indiana Pacers star is recovering from the devastating Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in early June, but that didn’t stop him from getting down on one knee and proposing in the Cyclones basketball arena. Haliburton and Jones met while he was a basketball star in college and she was a cheerleader.
Jones has since become a fit hit at Pacers games like during the playoffs in her custom Haliburton faces jeans, and her shoestring Pacers top.
After getting engaged, the couple headed off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Jones flexed a string bikini. She’d rock a bikini again while they took a boat ride together and Jones posted this adorable couple’s photo.
Haliburton is likely out the entire next NBA season, but has his No. 1 fan in his corner in Jones, even if he’s picked up an annoying habit that drives her nuts since he got hurt.
It’s good to see them enjoying their engagement.
