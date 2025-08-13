The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton enjoys boat ride with bikini-clad fiancée Jade

The Indiana Pacers star is having fun after recently getting engaged.

Matt Ryan

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones in epic fashion back where they first met at Iowa State. Now, he’s enjoying summer time with his new fiancée that included a boat trip with her.

The 25-year-old Indiana Pacers star is recovering from the devastating Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in early June, but that didn’t stop him from getting down on one knee and proposing in the Cyclones basketball arena. Haliburton and Jones met while he was a basketball star in college and she was a cheerleader.

Jones has since become a fit hit at Pacers games like during the playoffs in her custom Haliburton faces jeans, and her shoestring Pacers top.

Jade Jones
A Jade fit during the playoffs. / @jadeeejones/Instagram

After getting engaged, the couple headed off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Jones flexed a string bikini. She’d rock a bikini again while they took a boat ride together and Jones posted this adorable couple’s photo.

Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

Haliburton is likely out the entire next NBA season, but has his No. 1 fan in his corner in Jones, even if he’s picked up an annoying habit that drives her nuts since he got hurt.

It’s good to see them enjoying their engagement.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

