Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Milwaukee During Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS
The Indiana and Milwaukee rivalry runs deep. The Pacers and Bucks have been division rivals for a long time and have had some epic battles throughout their history, especially in the playoffs.
More news: Pacers Cut Ties With Guard After Scary Injury, Sign 10-Year Vet
At the forefront of it as of late has been Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has beaten the Bucks in the playoffs for the past two seasons, and his hatred for Milwaukee appears to run deeper.
Prior to the Pacers' preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, Haliburton was seen donning a Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jersey.
The Dodgers are facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 was on Monday, in which LA came out on top, 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead.
More news: Pacers Guard Suffers Scary Head Injury in Preseason Opener
Haliburton is not shy about expressing his distaste for Milwaukee, not only when it comes to the Bucks.
The 25-year-old star sat out for the preseason game, and that will be the case for the entire season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Haliburton suffered the injury during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
This is the second time that the two-time All-Star took a shot at Milwaukee. On Saturday, Haliburton was seen rocking a Chicago Cubs jersey. Saturday was Game 5 of the Brewers-Cubs series, deciding the right to advance to the NLCS. The Brewers came away on top in the winner-take-all Game 5, 3-1.
Haliburton didn't get the result he wanted on Saturday, but he sure did on Monday. The star guard was born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, just 89 miles away from Milwaukee.
Oddly enough, Haliburton is not a Brewers fan. While growing up in Oshkosh, the 25-year-old established himself as a three-star recruit and committed to playing college basketball at Iowa State.
After attending Iowa State for three seasons, the Sacramento Kings took a shot at Haliburton, selecting him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He spent the first one-plus season with the Kings before he was traded to the Pacers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.
Haliburton has spent the last three-plus seasons in Indiana and was one game away from leading the franchise to their first title last season.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.