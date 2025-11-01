Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Made Insane MLB History in World Series Game 6
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow made MLB history in his relief appearance in Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, taking advantage of the unique circumstances he came in with.
Roki Sasaki started the ninth inning for the Dodgers, however found himself with runners on second and third without recording an out. Glasnow came into the game for the next batter, and forced a popout on the first pitch to record the inning's first out.
Two pitches later, a soft lineout from Andres Giminez ended up in a double play when left fielder Kike Hernandez threw out Addison Barger as he attempted to return to second following the catch, ending the game and securing a Dodgers win.
Glasnow entered the game with runners on second and third, nobody out, with the tying run on base and no force play in effect and still recorded the save in just two batters, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so under those specific circumstances.
The right-hander has been electric for the Dodgers this postseason, making five appearances throughout the playoffs. He has a 1.42 ERA through his outings, allowing just three earned runs through 19 innings of work.
He has recorded 23 strikeouts during that time, and has an opposing batting average of .182.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Glasnow will also be available for Game 7 of the World Series, so his work for LA may not be over.
The Dodgers head straight back into Game 7 on Saturday, which will also take place on the road in Toronto. The Dodgers have a solid record on the road this postseason, having lost just one game away from home during their run. They have won both of their last two Game 7 matchups on the road, and will look to continue the trend on the biggest stage.
Shohei Ohtani is set to make his fourth start this postseason in the final game of the year, and the Dodgers will hope he can continue to dominate on the mound. Game 7 of the World Series begins on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
