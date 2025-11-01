Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko is missing from World Series Game 7 Dodgers WAGs photo
Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays with a chance to grow his legacy. His wife Mamiko, however, was absent from the traditional pregame Dodgers WAGs photo.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are trying to become the first team since 2000 to repeat. He could also win his first World Series MVP with a vintage pitching and hitting performance tonight to go along with his three regular season MVPs.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has giddy reactions uncovered rooting for Dodgers
Will he be doing it without his wife there in person to witness it?
Mamiko did travel to Game 1 in Toronto where she stood out amongst the wives and girlfriends, and was a hit at the home games with her custom “Ohtani” fit that was a special shoutout to her husband.
RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears enemy Blue Jays red for Game 7 Dodgers fit
The new mom, however, wasn’t in the Game 6 photo and now is absent from the Game 7 one.
If she indeed didn’t make the trip to Canada, she hopes to celebrate with their beloved dog Decoy and their baby girl back home.
Last year she was a hit at the parade with Decoy and Shohei. No doubt, she hopes to be part of it again next week.
