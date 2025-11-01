The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko is missing from World Series Game 7 Dodgers WAGs photo

The wife of the three-time MVP isn’t in the traditional pregame photo with the other wives and girlfriends at her husband’s biggest game.

Matt Ryan

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays with a chance to grow his legacy. His wife Mamiko, however, was absent from the traditional pregame Dodgers WAGs photo.

Ohtani and the Dodgers are trying to become the first team since 2000 to repeat. He could also win his first World Series MVP with a vintage pitching and hitting performance tonight to go along with his three regular season MVPs.

Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani hopes to be doing a lot of celebrating on Saturday night. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has giddy reactions uncovered rooting for Dodgers

Will he be doing it without his wife there in person to witness it?

Mamiko did travel to Game 1 in Toronto where she stood out amongst the wives and girlfriends, and was a hit at the home games with her custom “Ohtani” fit that was a special shoutout to her husband.

Mamiko Tanaka
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears enemy Blue Jays red for Game 7 Dodgers fit

The new mom, however, wasn’t in the Game 6 photo and now is absent from the Game 7 one.

If she indeed didn’t make the trip to Canada, she hopes to celebrate with their beloved dog Decoy and their baby girl back home.

Last year she was a hit at the parade with Decoy and Shohei. No doubt, she hopes to be part of it again next week.

Mamiko
Mamiko holds dog Decoy as she walks with on the field following the team’s World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

