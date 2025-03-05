The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink wears white tank top, sticks tongue out during dinner with Lexie Hull

The Los Angeles Sparks star supports her sisters in Unrivaled, and had a girls night out.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink was supposed to play in Unrivaled with her WNBA sisters, but the knee injury that ended her Los Angeles Sparks season in June kept her out. She’s still there to support them like bestie Lexie Hull.

Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever, is part of the Rose Basketball Club and just helped her team make the playoffs, recording 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Cameron Brink in her Lunar Owls / Cameron Brink / Instagram

The last time Brink came to Miami, Florida, to hang with the Unrivaled girls, she crushed a miniskirt and crop top for a night out. Now she was back to celebrate with Hull for a dinner at Carbone where she rocked a white tank top and stuck her tongue out while dining with her and Stanford teammate Alyssa Jerome.

RELATED: Cameron Brink says she’s taller than 6-foot-4 listed playing height

Cameron Brink
Lexie Hull/Instagram

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink weighs in on viral Bhad Bhabie diss track 'Ms. Whitman'

That looks like a good time. And you can’t go wrong with Carbone.

The night before, Brink also rocked a preppy miniskirt fit as she continues to crush whatever she wears.

When she not rooting on her friends or having epic dinner with them, Brink is rehabbing her knee to get ready for the WNBA season in May with new teammate Kelsey Plum. She’s also working on her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry.

WNBA Cameron Brink NBA All-Star Weekend
Cameron Brink rocking her fit at NBA All-Star Weekend / Cameron Brink / Instagram

At least she had some time to get that epic dinner photo with Hull.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion