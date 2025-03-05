Cameron Brink wears white tank top, sticks tongue out during dinner with Lexie Hull
Cameron Brink was supposed to play in Unrivaled with her WNBA sisters, but the knee injury that ended her Los Angeles Sparks season in June kept her out. She’s still there to support them like bestie Lexie Hull.
Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever, is part of the Rose Basketball Club and just helped her team make the playoffs, recording 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
The last time Brink came to Miami, Florida, to hang with the Unrivaled girls, she crushed a miniskirt and crop top for a night out. Now she was back to celebrate with Hull for a dinner at Carbone where she rocked a white tank top and stuck her tongue out while dining with her and Stanford teammate Alyssa Jerome.
That looks like a good time. And you can’t go wrong with Carbone.
The night before, Brink also rocked a preppy miniskirt fit as she continues to crush whatever she wears.
When she not rooting on her friends or having epic dinner with them, Brink is rehabbing her knee to get ready for the WNBA season in May with new teammate Kelsey Plum. She’s also working on her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry.
At least she had some time to get that epic dinner photo with Hull.
