The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit for Super Bowl 2025

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Vanessa Bryant carried on the tradition with the perfect look.

Matthew Graham

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant will always be a Los Angeles Lakers icon. But when it came to the NFL, the late NBA legend was all about the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!

His widow, business mogul and influencer Vanessa Bryant, continued the tradition by letting her loyalties be known on her Instagram Stories that she too will be supporting the Philadelphia Eagles against the evil empire Kansas City Chiefs, going for a historic three-peat in Super Bowl LIX. (And we say "evil empire" assuming that's how Kobe would have described it with his competitive fire.)

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia slays black leather coat with infectious smile

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

Rocking a graphic-design white sweatshirt with Princess Diana famously wearing a kelly green Eagles jacket and a white/midnight green baseball cap with their modern-day logo, the 42-year-old philanthropist had all of her bases covered to represent the old school and new school.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts sweetest Kobe, Gianna memories after death anniversary

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Mrs. Bryant also posted a photo of Kobe Bryant sporting a Donovan McNabb jersey, and who could ever forget the viral video of him celebrating with his daughter Bianka when the Eagles finally won a Super Bowl, beating another dynastic evil empire, the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady New England Patriots.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How much is the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant worth?

"Oh thank god," Bryant excitedly screams as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."

Hopefully for Philly fans, Vanessa is cheering with delight at the end of Super Bowl LIX.

Vanessa Bryant
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC

Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot

Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion