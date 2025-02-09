Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit for Super Bowl 2025
Kobe Bryant will always be a Los Angeles Lakers icon. But when it came to the NFL, the late NBA legend was all about the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!
His widow, business mogul and influencer Vanessa Bryant, continued the tradition by letting her loyalties be known on her Instagram Stories that she too will be supporting the Philadelphia Eagles against the evil empire Kansas City Chiefs, going for a historic three-peat in Super Bowl LIX. (And we say "evil empire" assuming that's how Kobe would have described it with his competitive fire.)
Rocking a graphic-design white sweatshirt with Princess Diana famously wearing a kelly green Eagles jacket and a white/midnight green baseball cap with their modern-day logo, the 42-year-old philanthropist had all of her bases covered to represent the old school and new school.
Mrs. Bryant also posted a photo of Kobe Bryant sporting a Donovan McNabb jersey, and who could ever forget the viral video of him celebrating with his daughter Bianka when the Eagles finally won a Super Bowl, beating another dynastic evil empire, the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady New England Patriots.
"Oh thank god," Bryant excitedly screams as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."
Hopefully for Philly fans, Vanessa is cheering with delight at the end of Super Bowl LIX.
