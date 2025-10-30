The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant's sweet moment with daughters at Dodgers' Game 5 loss lone bright spot

The Bryant girls were the highlight at the loss to the Blue Jays for the last game at Dodger Stadium this season.

Matt Ryan

The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant.
The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays crushed the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. One of the biggest bright spots of the game was Vanessa Bryant and her daughters at Dodger Stadium.

Vanessa, like her late husband Kobe Bryant, is a die-hard Dodgers fan along with her girls Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They were all honored for Kobe’s bobblehead night earlier this season where Bianka crushed her first pitch and the family posed on the field together afterward.

The Bryant
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They’ve been seen at other games throughout the season as well like Natalia’s epic stare locked in for Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th career strikeout, and Game 4 of the NLCS where Vanessa shared her daughter’s going crazy over Ohtani’s third home run.

She also posted in victory with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman on that night.

Chelsea Freeman and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

There would be no celebrating this Wednesday night, however, as the Blue Jays dominated the Dodgers, 6-1, to win the final two games on the road and send the series back home to Toronto for Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) where they and not the defending champion Dodgers are one win away from winning it all.

There was at least some adorable family time with her daughters and sweet photos together with smiles early on in the game where mom stunned in Dodgers blue.

Now, all Vanessa and girls can do is hope the Dodgers can take care of business on the road and win two in a row. No way would Kobe ever say the job is done if he were the Blue Jays.

Kob
Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant in attendance before game four of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships