Vanessa Bryant's sweet moment with daughters at Dodgers' Game 5 loss lone bright spot
The Toronto Blue Jays crushed the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. One of the biggest bright spots of the game was Vanessa Bryant and her daughters at Dodger Stadium.
Vanessa, like her late husband Kobe Bryant, is a die-hard Dodgers fan along with her girls Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They were all honored for Kobe’s bobblehead night earlier this season where Bianka crushed her first pitch and the family posed on the field together afterward.
They’ve been seen at other games throughout the season as well like Natalia’s epic stare locked in for Clayton Kershaw’s 3000th career strikeout, and Game 4 of the NLCS where Vanessa shared her daughter’s going crazy over Ohtani’s third home run.
She also posted in victory with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman on that night.
There would be no celebrating this Wednesday night, however, as the Blue Jays dominated the Dodgers, 6-1, to win the final two games on the road and send the series back home to Toronto for Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) where they and not the defending champion Dodgers are one win away from winning it all.
There was at least some adorable family time with her daughters and sweet photos together with smiles early on in the game where mom stunned in Dodgers blue.
Now, all Vanessa and girls can do is hope the Dodgers can take care of business on the road and win two in a row. No way would Kobe ever say the job is done if he were the Blue Jays.
