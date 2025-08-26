What does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post caption mean?
It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift finally said yes.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement in perfect way
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Grammy-winning artist and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced that they are set to tie the knot. The couple revealed the news via a joint Instagram post containing photos of the proposal. And while the news has Swifties and Chiefs fans buzzing, superfans couldn’t help but notice a special Swift-coded Easter egg in the engagement post caption.
The carousel’s caption reads “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Obviously, with Swift being the writer of the relationship and Kelce being the athlete, they respectively fit the “English teacher” and “Gym teacher” archetype. But this is also a reference to several memes that have circulated over the course of their relationship.
Since the power couple began dating in 2023, many fans have likened them to a small-town English teacher who falls in love with the school’s football coach — scenarios one would see in Hallmark movies, or perhaps old shows like “Friday Night Lights.”
At the time of writing, the original memes have been overtaken on X (formerly Twitter) by quotes of the couple’s announcement. But many Swifties expressed happiness over the fact that the singer is in on the joke.
“she heard us,” wrote one fan.
“ENGLISH AND GYM TEACHER SHE SEES OUR TWEETS OMG,” wrote another.
Additionally, the post is accompanied by the song “So High School,” from Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which confirms fan theories that the song is indeed about Kelce.
The newly-engaged couple has a very busy season ahead of them. Kelce is currently training for the 2025 NFL season. Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up to release her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl,” which arrives on Friday, Oct. 3.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues on why Taylor Swift is Super Bowl LX halftime show performer
But in the meantime, we imagine these two are enjoying their engagement in well-deserved peace. Well, as much peace as Chiefs fans and Swifties will allow.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat